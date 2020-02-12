ICW Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000. Realty Income makes up approximately 1.4% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.36. 105,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.99 and a 200 day moving average of $75.57. Realty Income Corp has a 12-month low of $66.21 and a 12-month high of $82.17.

The company also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

