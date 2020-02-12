ICW Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,053,058,000 after acquiring an additional 581,489 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 422,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,138,000 after acquiring an additional 288,708 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 142,024.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 241,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,401,000 after acquiring an additional 241,441 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 260,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,797,000 after buying an additional 160,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 276,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,262,000 after buying an additional 154,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.55. The company had a trading volume of 20,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,051. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.92 and a 12 month high of $187.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITW. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.79.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

