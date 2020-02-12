ICW Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.24 Million Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,121,000 after purchasing an additional 127,820 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,635,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 82,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.19.

NYSE HSY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.46. 14,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,875. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $107.82 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.02.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $53,973.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,643.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 2,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total value of $374,925.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,167 shares of company stock valued at $7,204,935. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

