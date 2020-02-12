Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 6,300 NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,972,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE opened at $272.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.65. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $181.68 and a 52 week high of $273.99. The company has a market capitalization of $132.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.07.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

See Also: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.