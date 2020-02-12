Ieq Capital LLC Invests $203,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $222.08 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $184.64 and a fifty-two week high of $223.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

