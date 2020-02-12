Ieq Capital LLC Invests $227,000 in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 9.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSI. TheStreet lowered Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.21.

NYSE:MSI opened at $184.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.50. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $134.29 and a 12 month high of $186.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.92 and its 200 day moving average is $169.35.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

