Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $184,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 77,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.98 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.24.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

