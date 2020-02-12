Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,954 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the third quarter worth $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the third quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 4.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BUD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.08.

NYSE:BUD opened at $74.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.22. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a one year low of $73.57 and a one year high of $102.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

