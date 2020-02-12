Ieq Capital LLC Takes $130,000 Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 25,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.44. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.71.

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at $669,155.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

