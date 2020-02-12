Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 288.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 37,978 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 11.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,635,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 12,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 20.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 29,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit news, Director Robert Craig Davis purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $39,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,763 shares of company stock valued at $72,329. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ANH opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 47.74, a quick ratio of 47.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. The company has a market cap of $353.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit Profile

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

