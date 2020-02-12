Ignition Trading Down 10.5% This Week (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Ignition has a market cap of $109,846.00 and $9.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0872 or 0.00000854 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00049447 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00068620 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000926 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00084349 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,313.13 or 1.00112220 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000610 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000430 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,273,369 coins and its circulating supply is 1,260,196 coins. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

