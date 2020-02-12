ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) & Mateon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MATN) Head to Head Analysis

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ImmunoGen and Mateon Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen $53.82 million 13.93 -$168.84 million ($1.18) -4.25 Mateon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.74 million N/A N/A

Mateon Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ImmunoGen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.3% of ImmunoGen shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of ImmunoGen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Mateon Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ImmunoGen and Mateon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen -292.57% N/A -51.49% Mateon Therapeutics N/A -189.43% -107.18%

Volatility and Risk

ImmunoGen has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mateon Therapeutics has a beta of 3.01, indicating that its share price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ImmunoGen and Mateon Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen 1 6 2 0 2.11 Mateon Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

ImmunoGen presently has a consensus price target of $4.28, suggesting a potential downside of 14.57%. Given ImmunoGen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ImmunoGen is more favorable than Mateon Therapeutics.

Summary

ImmunoGen beats Mateon Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche, Amgen/Oxford BioTherapeutics, sanofi-aventis U. S. LLC, Biotest AG, Bayer HealthCare AG, Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc., CytomX Therapeutics, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Debiopharm International SA, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, and MacroGenics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Mateon Therapeutics Company Profile

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical, focuses on developing small molecule injectable drugs for the treatment of cancer. It is developing CA4P, an immuno-oncology agent that stimulates the immune system against the tumor; and OXi4503 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company was formerly known as OXiGENE, Inc. and changed its name to Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2016. Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

