Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 446,300 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the January 15th total of 314,800 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 175,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
IMVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.
IMVT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.70. 344,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,350. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $18.69.
About Immunovant
Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.
