Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 446,300 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the January 15th total of 314,800 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 175,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

IMVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

IMVT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.70. 344,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,350. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $18.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Immunovant stock. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

