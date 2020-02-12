Imperial Capital Comments on Brink’s’ Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BCO)

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) – Imperial Capital reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Brink’s in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 10th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Brink’s’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $935.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.29 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.74% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on BCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Brink’s stock opened at $84.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.36. Brink’s has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $97.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Brink’s declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.