Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.79-0.82 for the period.

IRT has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.80.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 653,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,228. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.76. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.30%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.