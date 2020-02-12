IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 32,810 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,810 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 63,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 102,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 12,782 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,277,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,565,240. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.51. The company has a market capitalization of $312.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.