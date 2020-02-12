IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) by 882.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,772,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592,133 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fitbit were worth $11,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Fitbit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Fitbit by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 350,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fitbit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,339,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Fitbit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fitbit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fitbit from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.30 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson cut shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.75 to $7.35 in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fitbit in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.61.

In other news, CEO James Park sold 75,775 shares of Fitbit stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $508,450.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,284.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FIT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.53. 33,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,232,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.65. Fitbit Inc has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.72.

Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

