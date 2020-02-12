IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 6,837 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 622,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF comprises about 1.0% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $28,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after buying an additional 18,507 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $369,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 540.0% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 70,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWX stock opened at $44.67 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.70 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average of $44.56.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

