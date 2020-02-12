IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PNC. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.18.

Shares of PNC traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.38. 95,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,267. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $118.70 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.15 and a 200-day moving average of $145.77. The stock has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP E William Parsley III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $3,044,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,747. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

