IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $7.01 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 861.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,433 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,877,000 after buying an additional 1,121,139 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,572,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,551,000 after purchasing an additional 905,681 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,075,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 752,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Group grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 729,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,841,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.60. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,423. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.56. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $49.81 and a 52 week high of $50.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0898 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

