IndexIQ Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 222,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,790 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $14,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 28,045.5% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $644,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $64.53 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $53.12 and a twelve month high of $67.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.83.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.