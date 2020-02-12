IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes $44 Million Position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 885,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,995,000. TD Ameritrade makes up about 1.6% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 39.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,723,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,746,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,060,000 after purchasing an additional 590,634 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,969,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,228,000 after acquiring an additional 149,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,038,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,020,000 after acquiring an additional 53,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,211,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,584,000 after acquiring an additional 35,510 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

NASDAQ AMTD opened at $50.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.26. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $57.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

In related news, EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $896,704.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,872.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Quirk sold 24,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $1,285,338.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,405,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,498. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

AMTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. G.Research lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $57.00 to $53.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TD Ameritrade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.95.

TD Ameritrade Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD).

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.