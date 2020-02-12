India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Posts Earnings Results

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter.

Shares of IGC opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. India Globalization Capital has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $3.30.

India Globalization Capital Company Profile

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabis-based therapies to treat Alzheimer's, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of Parkinson's, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats. The company operates through two segments, Legacy Infrastructure and Medical Cannabis Based Alternative Therapies.

