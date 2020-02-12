India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Posts Earnings Results

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter.
Shares of IGC opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. India Globalization Capital has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $3.30.
India Globalization Capital Company Profile
