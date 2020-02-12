Indonesia Energy (NASDAQ:INDO) Shares Up 5.7%

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:INDO) shares were up 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.85, approximately 1,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 17,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Indonesia Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDO)

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holdings Limited.

