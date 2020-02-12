Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Ingles Markets stock opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average of $40.80. Ingles Markets has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $722.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingles Markets will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 287.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 23,080 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 97,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after buying an additional 61,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

