Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.60-7.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.89. Ingredion also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.60-7.20 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on INGR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.50.

NYSE:INGR traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.56. The company had a trading volume of 24,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,599. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.87. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $73.00 and a twelve month high of $99.10.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingredion will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 36.42%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $248,192.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

