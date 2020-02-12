InsaneCoin (INSN) Hits Market Cap of $145,116.00

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded up 167.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $145,116.00 and approximately $767.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last week, InsaneCoin has traded up 184.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.90 or 0.01295298 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00016870 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004617 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000838 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 24,205,813 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

