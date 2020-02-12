Insider Buying: ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) CEO Buys 28,571 Shares of Stock

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) CEO Adam S. Grossman purchased 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,998.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,343. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $6.31.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADMA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $12.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 533,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 86,078 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 3,164.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 139,722 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 146,962 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

