Insider Buying: ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) CEO Buys 28,571 Shares of Stock

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) CEO Adam S. Grossman purchased 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,998.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,343. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of ADMA stock opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $6.31.
A number of analysts recently commented on ADMA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $12.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.
About ADMA Biologics
ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.
Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.