Insider Buying: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Major Shareholder Purchases 45,920 Shares of Stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 45,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.93 per share, with a total value of $6,425,585.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 4th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 78,429 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.10 per share, with a total value of $10,909,473.90.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 73,295 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $131.11 per share, with a total value of $9,609,707.45.

On Monday, January 27th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 110,433 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $135.05 per share, with a total value of $14,913,976.65.

On Friday, January 24th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 81,100 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $11,029,600.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 65,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.55 per share, with a total value of $8,290,750.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 94,057 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.96 per share, with a total value of $11,941,476.72.

NYSE IFF traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.98. 941,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,249. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.86 and a fifty-two week high of $152.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,422.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Societe Generale lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

