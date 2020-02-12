Insider Buying: Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Director Purchases 5,900 Shares of Stock

Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Director Ronald Steven Jankov acquired 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $102,365.00.

KN stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.35. The stock had a trading volume of 755,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,372. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.77. Knowles Corp has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $22.79.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.65 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knowles Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KN shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price objective on Knowles and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Knowles in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Knowles in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Knowles in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.