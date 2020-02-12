Insider Buying: TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Director Buys 154 Shares of Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.73 per share, for a total transaction of $14,434.42. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,829.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TE Connectivity stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,303. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. TE Connectivity Ltd has a twelve month low of $79.98 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 166.4% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in TE Connectivity by 36.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

