Insider Buying: TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Director Buys 154 Shares of Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.73 per share, for a total transaction of $14,434.42. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,829.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
TE Connectivity stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,303. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. TE Connectivity Ltd has a twelve month low of $79.98 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.27.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.79.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 166.4% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in TE Connectivity by 36.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
