Insider Selling: Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) Insider Sells 8,805 Shares of Stock

Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) insider Garrett Nichols sold 8,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $14,792.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 268,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,703.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Garrett Nichols also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 7th, Garrett Nichols sold 2,550 shares of Chimerix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $4,335.00.
- On Tuesday, January 7th, Garrett Nichols sold 30,680 shares of Chimerix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $65,962.00.
CMRX opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.55. Chimerix Inc has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.44.
About Chimerix
Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.
Featured Story: Current Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.