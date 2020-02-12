Insider Selling: Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) Insider Sells 8,805 Shares of Stock

Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) insider Garrett Nichols sold 8,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $14,792.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 268,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,703.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Garrett Nichols also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Garrett Nichols sold 2,550 shares of Chimerix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $4,335.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Garrett Nichols sold 30,680 shares of Chimerix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $65,962.00.

CMRX opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.55. Chimerix Inc has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMRX. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chimerix by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chimerix by 289.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 18,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.44.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

