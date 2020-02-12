Insider Selling: Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) CEO Sells 2,298 Shares of Stock

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 2,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $85,048.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,278.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CMCO traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,913. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.47. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $43.09. The stock has a market cap of $854.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $199.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 5.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,178,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 32,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMCO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

