Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) SVP Sells 18,071 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) SVP Gavin Brockett sold 18,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $351,661.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gavin Brockett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

On Tuesday, February 4th, Gavin Brockett sold 3,926 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $77,538.50.

NYSE LEVI traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $19.97. 1,020,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,361. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.19. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 33.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $14,917,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,726,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 8,463.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,327 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after purchasing an additional 654,593 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 488.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,727 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 33,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.