Insider Selling: Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) SVP Sells 339 Shares of Stock

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) SVP David J. Bates sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.62, for a total value of $74,790.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,397.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.44. 356,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,638. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.98. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $130.87 and a 12-month high of $221.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Citigroup set a $185.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,770,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

