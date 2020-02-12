Insider Selling: Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) SVP Sells 4,472 Shares of Stock

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $379,717.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,024.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.28. 1,002,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,745. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.67. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Xylem Inc has a 12-month low of $71.99 and a 12-month high of $87.70.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, January 20th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on Xylem and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 29,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 102,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 47,549 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Xylem by 1,224.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Xylem by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 316,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

