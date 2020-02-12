Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.55-6.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.21. Insight Enterprises also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 6.55-6.65 EPS.
Several brokerages have recently commented on NSIT. BidaskClub downgraded Insight Enterprises from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.25.
NSIT stock opened at $67.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.60. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $46.28 and a 52-week high of $73.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.48.
About Insight Enterprises
Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.
Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?
Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.