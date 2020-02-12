Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.55-6.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.21. Insight Enterprises also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.55-6.65 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSIT. BidaskClub downgraded Insight Enterprises from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.25.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

NSIT stock opened at $67.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.60. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $46.28 and a 52-week high of $73.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.48.

In other news, Director Bruce Armstrong sold 3,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $232,975.99. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor bought 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.93 per share, for a total transaction of $239,134.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $208,361.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.