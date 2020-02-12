Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Insperity had a return on equity of 166.72% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion.

NSP stock traded down $21.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.80. 1,527,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. Insperity has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $144.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $158,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

