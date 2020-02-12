Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) Position Decreased by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Instructure comprises approximately 0.9% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Instructure were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Instructure by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Instructure by 1.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Instructure by 12.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Instructure in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Instructure in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on INST shares. Barrington Research cut shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Instructure from $55.00 to $47.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.60 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. First Analysis cut shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

Shares of INST stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.61. 985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.92. Instructure Inc has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $54.31.

In related news, CMO Marta Debellis sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $31,429.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,526 shares in the company, valued at $81,152.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

