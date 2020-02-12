Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Senior Officer Mark Alan Tullis Sells 2,000 Shares

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Senior Officer Mark Alan Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.86, for a total transaction of C$307,727.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at C$5,952,209.50.

IFC stock opened at C$152.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$144.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$135.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.30. Intact Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$107.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$155.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IFC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$141.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$138.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$137.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$145.09.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

