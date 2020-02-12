Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,709 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,104 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Intel by 329.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in Intel by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 13,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Intel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 216,224 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Goetz acquired 86,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.13 per share, with a total value of $5,011,968.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,968.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 188,120 shares of company stock worth $11,086,765 and sold 82,146 shares worth $4,611,285. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.46. 15,538,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,322,676. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Cowen lifted their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

