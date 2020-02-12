Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,247 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Intel by 329.4% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.7% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 13,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 216,224 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Goetz purchased 86,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,011,968.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,968.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 188,120 shares of company stock worth $11,086,765 and sold 82,146 shares worth $4,611,285. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $67.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $283.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

