Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company, focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR-Cas9 system. It believes the CRISPR-Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by permanently editing disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene. The guide RNA sequence recognizes and directs the Cas9 to a specific target deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequence. The Company’s sentinel in vivo programs focus on the use of Lipid Nanoparticle (LNPs) for delivery of the CRISPR/Cas9 complex to the liver. Intellia’s combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR-Cas9 technology and create a new class of therapeutic products. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Intellia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Intellia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Intellia Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.08.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.89. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,741,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,237,000 after acquiring an additional 270,856 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,254,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after acquiring an additional 154,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

