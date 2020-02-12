Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th.

Intercontinental Exchange has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Intercontinental Exchange has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $94.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.15 and a 200 day moving average of $93.13. The stock has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.40. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $71.90 and a 12 month high of $101.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $889,905.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,386,372.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $277,888.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,418 shares of company stock worth $14,719,668 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays set a $104.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Compass Point set a $105.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $108.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

