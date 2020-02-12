International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.20-6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.15-5.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.3 billion.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.39. 1,247,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,713. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $104.86 and a twelve month high of $152.95.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IFF. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Societe Generale cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.00.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 45,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.93 per share, for a total transaction of $6,425,585.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $123,132.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,875.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 548,234 shares of company stock valued at $73,120,570 and have sold 2,827 shares valued at $366,598. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

