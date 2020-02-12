Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Releases Earnings Results

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of IPG traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.88. 459,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,942,042. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $24.15.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

In related news, Director Linda S. Sanford bought 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $74,894.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,894.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.