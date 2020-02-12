Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15), RTT News reports. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Invacare updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of IVC stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.19. The company had a trading volume of 538,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,024. Invacare has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58. The company has a market cap of $295.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Invacare’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.72%.

IVC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Invacare in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Invacare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

