Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VKI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.53. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,068. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $11.72.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

