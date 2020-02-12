Invesco BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:EEB) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.18

Invesco BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:EEB) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1788 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

NYSEARCA:EEB traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.27. 10,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,019. Invesco BRIC ETF has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $41.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.16.

Invesco BRIC ETF Company Profile

The Guggenheim BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly The Claymore/BNY Mellon BRIC ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called The Bank of New York Mellon BRIC Select ADR Index (the Index). The Index consists of American depositary receipts (ADRs) and global depositary receipts (GDRs) selected, based on liquidity, from a universe of all listed depositary receipts of companies from Brazil, Russia, India and China trading on the United States exchanges.

