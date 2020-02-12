Invesco BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:EEB) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.18

Invesco BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:EEB) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1788 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.
NYSEARCA:EEB traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.27. 10,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,019. Invesco BRIC ETF has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $41.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.16.
Invesco BRIC ETF Company Profile
Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BRIC ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BRIC ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.