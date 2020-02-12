Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,289 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,042,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,627,000 after acquiring an additional 300,235 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,167,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,082,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,991,000 after acquiring an additional 69,024 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,067,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,675,000 after acquiring an additional 80,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 843,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $21.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%.

